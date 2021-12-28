Paramilitary Job Of N125k Starting (FG Slot) Or An FMCG Company Of N165k+

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Please fam, between a Paramilitary job that pay 125k without any allowance for a start and an FMCG company with 165k + other bonuses and allowance for a start which is better for someone who is planing to leave the country soon(1-2years time)?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: