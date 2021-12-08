Parents Storm Ojodu Grammar School In Search Of Their Children (Video)

Parents of some of the students of Ojodu Grammar school stormed the school premises this morning in search of their children, IgbereTV reports.

On Tuesday December 7 2021, a trailer suffered brake failure and rammed into some of the students who were returning home after the close of school. The police say 2 students were killed in the unfortunate incident.

Some of the parents who are yet to hear from their wards stormed the school premises this morning in search of their children.

Watch a video of the parents in the school premises below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmw8Q6y-A7Y

https://igberetvnews.com/1408361/parents-storm-ojodu-grammar-school-search-children-video/

