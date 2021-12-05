Pastor Adeboye’s Son Condemns New RCCG Dating App (Pictures)

We don’t need a dating app! – Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform

Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has expressed his objections after the church launched an online dating site.

One day after it was announced that the RCCG City of David Parish has launched an online Christian dating platform for mature singles, Leke took to Instagram to reveal what he thinks about it.

He shared photos of couples who met the “old fashioned way”.

In the caption for each couple’s post, Leke wrote: “Seeds connecting with seeds. We don’t need a dating app! We old fashion. We use prayer and holy spirit to find each other.

Leke has now edited his caption, removing the controversial parts.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/12/we-dont-need-a-dating-app-leke-adeboye-objects-as-rccg-launches-online-christian-dating-platform-2.html

Would Christian dating sites be a positive impact?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glAgNM87BnQ

