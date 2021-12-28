Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Leke Adeboye, son of the general overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday clocked 10 years in marriage to Titilope, Igbere TV reports.

Leke, who is also a pastor, shared a picture of himself and wife on Instagram and one of the souvenirs which they presented to guests on their wedding day on December 28, 2011.

“Found our wedding reception bag from 10yrs ago… it last as long as we have…. where is your own reception bag or wedding IV?” asked Leke.

In another post, he thanked the public for their wishes on his 10th wedding anniversary.

“Thank you for your 10th year wedding anniversary, greetings and blessings, I pray your own years will be greater and your light brighter in JESUS name,” he said.

The Adeboye family and Christendom in Nigeria were thrown into mourning in May when one of Adeboye’s sons Dare died in his sleep.

The 42-year-old, who was the third child of the revered cleric, died in Eket, Akwa Ibom State where he was based with his family.

He was buried on May 11 in a private vault at the church’s Redemption Camp on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.



