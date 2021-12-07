Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Celebrates His 58th Birthday Today (Photos)

We join the host of heaven to celebrate you Pastor Chris Oyakhilome DSC. DD. The President of BelieverLoveWorld inc.

God continue to straighten you and give you that wisdom that no man gives. Amen

