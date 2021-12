Netizens have reacted to the enormous savings of a Nigerian pastor for the year, 2021.

In a video, the clergyman showed off five piggy banks and contracted some lads to break it.

As expected, a huge amount of money was emptied from the various boxes of which he said amounted to a total of one million, nine hundred and fifty thousand naira.

According to him, the clip is meant to serve as a source of inspiration to people in order to help them develop the culture of saving.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVUVPpsURZY

