Pastors Conduct Deliverance On Members By Flogging Them With Leather Belts (Video)

A video which captured some pastors flogging congregants with belts in a supposed deliverance service has surfaced online
As seen in the video, some congregants both male and female were lying on the alter, as four clergymen on robes flogged each of them with belts
The identity of the church is yet unknown but various people who have watched the video, have condemned the deliverance act
Most of them unanimously agreed that the act of flogging members with belts was demeaning and nothing related to Christianity
