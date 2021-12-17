Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Her Lookalike Daughter Who Turns A Year Older (Photos)
Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her look-alike daughter who turns a year older today December 17, IgbereTV reports
Posting photos of her daughter on Instagram Patience wrote;
”Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu.
My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It’s an honour to be your mother.
Happy birthday to you my darling.
I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear.
Love you my baby”
