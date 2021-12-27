Patoranking Recounts How Timaya Pulled Him From The Ghetto And Changed His Life

Moment Patoranking Recounted How Timaya Pulled Him From The Ghetto And Changed His Life (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking recounted how his colleague, Timaya pulled him out of the Ghetto by housing him and gave him his break in the music industry, IgbereTV reports.

Patoranking hailed Timaya at his concert that took place last night

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iU8kBwOZG3s

https://igberetvnews.com/1410473/moment-patoranking-recounted-timaya-pulled-ghetto-changed-life-video/

