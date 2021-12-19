Patoranking Survives Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos)

Singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie better known as Patoranking survived a ghastly motor accident a few days ago, NaijaCover Reports.

Sharing Videos of the damaged car, As Sighted By NaijaCover, Patoranking said he was seated in front when the accident happened.

‘The devil tried and failed some days ago, after Our driver lost control of the brakes….Life can be taken in a heartbeat…two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my Guys behind. Thanksgiving Sunday. Zero injuries/Zero Pain

God is simply not done with me yet. #Seatbeltalways



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXqs9I8uQ90/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH3LsDk23Jk

