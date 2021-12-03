AN Abia State chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Isaac Nkole, has cautioned the party against re-admitting the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Uzor Kalu.

This call came on the heels of a visit by a high-powered PDP delegation led by the incoming National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, at his Aso-Villa, Abuja home.

Nkole alleged that Kalu, “Is in a desperate move to return to the PDP having discovered that his days in the All Progressives Congress, are numbered.”

The PDP chieftain alleged that the Senate Whip has been reaching out to key party stakeholders at both the state and at the national levels, begging them to allow him return to the party.

He, however, said Sen. Kalu’s return to PDP “is not in the best interest of the party.”

Nkole advised the leadership of PDP both in Abia and at the national level to be careful not to allow the senator to return to the party “because his return will destroy PDP”.

Earlier, a delegation of newly elected members of the National Working Committee of the PDP who paid a courtesy call on Kalu, in his Abuja residence within the precincts of Aso Rock, urged him to make an informed choice regarding the 2023 general election.



https://punchng.com/pdp-chieftain-kicks-as-kalu-hosts-national-exco-fuels-defection-rumour/

