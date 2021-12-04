Peace Walk With Governor Sanwo-Olu By Liborous Oshoma

PEACE WALK WITH GOV. SANWO OLU.

While the Peace Walk initiative by the Lagos State Governor is commendable and a sign of humility. Inasmuch as everyone wants and desire peace, I think it is premature as a lot of people are still hurting from the events, especially after the Panel Report.

A postponement till January will not only allow for more healing time, it would enable more sensitization foster more amicable resolution and give room for better understanding whilst starting the year on a fresh note.

Some have argued that since the Governor has made the pronouncement, postponing it would show weakness on his part.

My humble opinion is that, I do not see the Governor postponing the walk to accommodate more people who would need time to heal as a sign of weakness, rather I see it as a sign of strength and inclusiveness. It shows that the Governor is human after all.

Politicians and associates will always encourage the Governor and urge him on, but if he takes a step backwards a bit and look at the bigger picture, it will end as a win win for him.

He can appreciate those that have voiced their appreciation and intentions to join hands with him, whilst giving time to those still aggrieved to heal and join hands, even as he acknowledge that the event of that day was unfortunate, by paying the bills of those that were injured.

Healing is not something you pronounce into existence, it’s a process that needs time and sometimes space and the more the people you can accommodate the faster the process.

I must also admonish the endsars promoters that staging a counter protest on the same day won’t be in the interest of justice.

May we all find peace in Lagos.

@Liborous Oshoma Esq.

