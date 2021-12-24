People Died, Some Injured — Man Survives Terrible Accident In Imo (Photos)

A man has revealed that he survived a fatal accident which occurred yesterday, Dec. 23, in Imo state and he blamed the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for the accident, Igbere TV reports.

He said a 40ft truck lost control and rammed into at least 10 cars that were at a checkpoint along NgorOkpala/Owerrinta road.

“People died, some got injured. I only had a dent in my car,” he wrote as he shared photos of survivors looking shaken at the accident scene.

He blamed the police and the FRSC for mounting a road block along a road so narrow, despite knowing there’s a bend ahead.

“Your officers were busy collecting bribes from motorists and thereby endangering lives,” he wrote.

“How i flew from Lagos down to the East only to survive a near death experience along NgorOkpala/Owerrinta road today is what i can’t even explain. God is a merciful God. A 40ft truck driver lost control of his brakes & rammed about 10 cars at a police checkpoint. I survived it.

“I can’t post videos because I’m still having PTSD of what happened today. A family of 6 in that Toyota Corolla survived this ghastly accident. Right in my very before eyes, this truck cleared more than 10 cars. People died, some got injured. I only had a dent in my car.

“@FRSCNigeria @PoliceNG your officers caused this accident. How can you have a road block on a narrow road knowing fully well there’s a bend ahead. Your officers were busy collecting bribes from motorists and thereby endangering lives. What happened today was a nightmare.”



https://twitter.com/Omezuo1/status/1474153321535582215

Another user, who also claimed that she and her family were also in the accident wrote; “My elder sister, her son, my twin girl a relative and driver were in the grey corolla, while me, my husband, my first daughter and twin boy were in the spider. We’re still in shock but Super grateful to GOD. We all came out unhurt.”



https://twitter.com/Ekywoha/status/1474364933420863489

