Lister multipurpose diesel engine.

Buy and attach to alternator with two drums filled with water(Hot&Cold water).

Do not move closer to this engine if you’re wearing agbada or Tie.

To start, you need to roll with one hand and the other hand on the choke at the same time.

When you roll fast enough, shift the choke and it picks.

When hear the pick sound with vibration, ‘gba gba gba gba’ remove the starter/roller.

Failure to do so, RUN.

