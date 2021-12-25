Peruvian Government Reacts To Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran “Peru”

Fireboy DML’s Peru featuring Grammy award winner Ed Sheeran has caught the attention of Peruvian Government.

The South American country through its official Twitter handle said Fireboy might have got his inspiration for the smash hit track from the country’s name.

Peruvians were told by their government to listen to Peru Remix with British Singer Ed Sheeran, Igbere TV reports.

Reacting to the song, the South American country wrote: “PERU PARA, PERU PERU PARA!!! ���

Seems like @edsheeran and @fireboydml were inspired by our country to launch their newest hit? �� Have you already listened to it? It’s called “Peru” and sounds really catchy! �”

Fireboy had released the long-awaited international remix for his hit single featuring English singer Ed Sheeran.



https://twitter.com/peru/status/1474419764533641222

