Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz as birthday gift.

The ‘Majesty’ hitmater celebrated his birthday on Sunday, December 5, and decided to spoil himself with the luxury car.

A video shared online shows the moment the 32-year-old artiste took delivery of his new whip.,

His friends could be seen hyping him as he awaited the arrival of the multi-million naira vehicle.

Watch the video below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yTXU915Oxc

