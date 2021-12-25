‘Phone Engineers Will Not Make Heaven’

So I’m presently at a phone Engineer shop trying to repair the screen of my wife’s phone. This gentlemen walks in and complains of the voice assistant speaking all the time. Instantly I knew someone( maybe his kids) had tampered with the accessibility settings meant for blind people etc.

This engineer spoke out my thoughts to the man and charged him 2k.. I weak. The man pay o.. something wei no go take me 5 seconds…d man beg to 1k, this engineer no gree…the man pay the money… I just shook my head and dey laugh for my mind

