Photo Of A Nigerian Arrested For Online Romance Scams In Cambodia

Police from the Department of Technology Crimes in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, have cracked down on a Nigerian suspect who was active in crimes on social media.

The operation took place on December 26, 2021, with the coordination of the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. With the permission of General Santibandit Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner.

Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, director of the Anti-Technology Crime Department, who led the crackdown, confirmed that the operation was carried out in collaboration with law enforcement forces. Phnom Penh Municipal Police cracked down on the suspect named as Chukwueke Felix Chibueze, male, 47 years old, a Nigerian, living in Phnom Penh.

The lieutenant colonel added that the suspect set up fake Facebook accounts, pretending to be in love and befriend the victims by telling them that he lives abroad, has a package to send, and have a lot of materials like US dollars and some gold and created a series of incidents for the victims to pay continuously.

On December 28, 2021, Chibueze was remanded in custody. At the same time, the authorities would like to remind those who always use social media to be very careful to avoid being cheated.

It should be noted that the arrest of the above suspects is not the first crackdown in Cambodia. Most of them are Nigerians who are always cheating on technology, swindling money from Cambodians, which can sometimes end in suicide for the victims.



