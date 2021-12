Late Dowen College student, Sylvester’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his 12th posthumous birthday, today 4th December 2021, days after he died from injuries he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by schoolmates, IgbereTV reports.

Late Sylvester would have been 12 years old today.

See photos and video from the event below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEM2F-v2khU

https://igberetvnews.com/1407955/photos-video-late-sylvester-oromonis-12th-posthumous-birthday/

