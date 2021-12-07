Photos From Kenya That ‘Would Make You Think Nigeria Is Less Corrupt’

1. The picture of a footbridge opening in Kenya.

Corruption, mediocrity and stupidity all captured in one photo.

A total of of 5 million Kenya shillings (50,000 USD) was set aside to build this footbridge in Kirinyaga County in Kenya.

The bridge was there before, just rusty.

So they painted it blue (or whatever colour it is) and the Governor came to inaugurate it.

As you can see it’s already rusty again.

The guy whistling there to inaugurate the ‘grand mega project’, was the cabinet secretary in charge of infrastructure in the county.

2. Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga officially opening mud houses.

3. Isaac Ruto, the former Governor Bomet reportedly made a trip upcountry to officially launch a cattle dip. The whole project reportedly cost 50,000 Kenya shillings (500 $).

4. Inauguration of DSTV installation complete with a plaque.

5. Maara South Member of Parliament launching an electricity transformer and electric pole in his constituency.

6. President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurating a public toilet in Machakos County.

