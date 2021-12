An Urhobo man, John Erere Nana, got married to his two pregnant lovers, Patience and Elohor same day in Delta State, Igbere TV reports.

The traditional wedding was held at Ishere Primary School in Oviri-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta Atate on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=963643060924535&id=100018365516807

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6877971/delta-man-set-wed-two

