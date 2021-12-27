Pictures And Videos From The Asisat Oshoala All-Star Match

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation has held charity events every December since 2016. These events have included a football for girls clinic in which girls in secondary schools are given an opportunity to play football abroad, earn scholarships and win cash prizes through a football competition. The foundation has also fed the needy, provided books and stationery to school kids, sunk a borehole for a community in Ikorodu, etc.

One of the events that the foundation holds every year is an all-star football match between a team of famous footballer and a team of entertainers. Previous editions have featured Nwankwo Kanu, Jude Ighalo, Abu Azeez, Onome Ebi, Rasheedat Ajibade, Tobi Bakare, Stephen Odey and other stars. This year’s event was held yesterday at the Campos Square Mini Stadium and here are pictures and videos of the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul7HGnEuBaY

1) Nigerian beach soccer legend Abu Azeez.

4) Odion Ighalo’s message from Saudi Arabia

