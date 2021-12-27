Pictures From Ibeno Beach Funfair Party

Ibeno Beach, a site to behold.

The Ibeno Beach is one of the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean along the shorelines of Ibeno in Eket, Akwa-Ibom State.

It is the longest sand beach in West Africa.

The Ibeno Beach Funfair opening ceremony took place yesterday Sunday 26th December, 2021.

The event saw tourists from far and wide.

There were a lot of activities going on at the beach some include;

* boat riding,

* horse riding,

* volleyball game,

* dancing competition,

* singing and lots more.

The Ibeno beach is stretch of over 45km sand bank which transverses many riverine communities.

It is a beautiful tourist site for lovers of fun and tourists to unwind.

The smell of the beach sand is crisp and from a distance, visitors can hear the sea gulls and the splashing waves.

WonderTV Media crew took a tour at the beach and below is a video has covered by WonderTV Media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7XFfEGUQ2M

