Pictures From Indigenous Award Nigeria 2021

INDIGENOUS AWARD NIGERIA 2021 HOLDS 5TH EDITION, HONOURS PERSONS FROM SEVERAL SECTORS

The event of the recently held 5th Indigenous Award Nigeria was indeed one of the most colourful, well attended and prestigious award occasion in 2021, recording the distinguished presence and honour of reputable personalities and institutions from across Nigeria. The award ceremony was held on the 15th of December 2021 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers Abuja.

According to reports, the 5th edition of Indigenous Award Nigeria 2021 had recognised and decorated the likes of state governors, senators, members of the house of representative, and other executives in the public and private sectors, although several VIPs where duely represented. Speaking during IAN2021 in Abuja, the Executive Organiser Amb. Nwosu Clinton Augustine expressed impressive and overwhelming gestures at the outcome of the ceremony.

He therefore appreciated the special Guests who where present at the occasion, some of which includes HRH Engr. Dr. Becky Olubukola, Chief Kayode and amongst others. He also congratulated all the award recipients who where honoured at the prestigious award ceremony and encouraged them to remain dedicated and committed in promoting creativity to ensure its sustainability across Nigeria and Africa.

Some of the Awardees includes, Musa Halilu, Chief Sir (ASP) Wandell Ngwu, Hon Prince Akinremi, Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello, Hon Shina Peller, Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu, Amb Olim of Doppel group Group, Amb. Maxwell Stephen, Mr Michael Akhigbe of Zichael Fashion Brand , Amb Ayoola Dawodu, Dr. Deborah Omale, hrh engr dr Becky olubukola GMD Bstan group, HAJ Hajara U.B Alkali Wife of the IG,

Her excellency Dr Mrs Maryam Abacha, AMB. RAULAH L. USMAN, Amb Raulah l. Usman, Hon prince Akinremi,Oj Posharella, Hon shina peller, Amb Lilian CHIZOBA, Amb Aisha Bilal, Amb Dr Ifedi Ifeanyi Kingsley, Amb Hajiya Mohammed wali, Amb Mêŕçÿ Castilo, Hon prof Steve Azaiki, Dr Clement Anaga, Chief Amb victor Okolo, Okechi obiora Leonard, Amb Nwogueze Johnpaul Nmadi, Aisha Bilal

Some of the Award Recipients who spoke with our Reporter thanked the indigenous Award Nigeria(IAN)2021 for the honour and award presented to them. They also commended the organiser for such a well organised award ceremony, which wasassively attended by notable personalities from all sectors and several professional fields.

