Pictures From Tecno Camon 18 Short Film Festival & Awards In Lagos

African biggest smartphone brand TECNO today held it CAMON 18 Short Film Festival and awards in collaboration with Ebony Life Creative Academy at the Radisson Blu Hotel In Lagos.

The Short film festival and awards is TECNO way of celebrating young talents in the film and cinematography industry. Over 20 contestants were shortlisted for the final and 5 outstanding entries received a cash prize of up to 1 Million Naira and the Camon 18 Smartphone.

As part of the film festival, the brand also unveiled BBNaija Season 6 winner Whitemoney has their lastest brand ambassador.

Below are interesting image’s from the event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...