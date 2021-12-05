Pictures From The 2021 Asisat Oshoala Football For Girls Event

Since 2016 the Asisat Oshoala Foundation has held football clinics for girls in secondary schools in Lagos State. Winners and most valuable players at the event are given cash prizes and an opportunity to school and play football abroad. The foundation has also provided exercise books, school bags, writing materials and sanitary pads to the girls.

The 2021 edition was a 3 day event which took place at the Campos Square Mini Stadium and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan. It featured 16 schools and academies in Lagos and it was sponsored by Emzor Pharmaceuticals, the UBA Foundation and Molped Sanitary Pads. This year’s edition came to an end yesterday and here are pictures of the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAiDLjhfMOg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...