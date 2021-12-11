Pictures Of The Big Cobra Killed By A Nairalander Last Night

I was about stepping out this night from the quaters to get somethings done when one of the resident open her gate with haste and shouted Snake! Snake!! Snake!!!

I asked her where is the snake she said breathing heavily “in the poultry”. I told her to call bro Jerry so that we can go in together (I fear that thing called snake because its creepy and sleek, God knows if it only me, I’ll just enter, pursue the snake from the poultry and allow it to escape because I believe in safety )

To cut long story short, we were four that enter and killed the snake.

