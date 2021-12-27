‘Please How Do I Hustle Hard In 2022? 2021 Was Hell For Me?’

Well, 2021 is coming to an end in some days. And I personally don’t like the way the year went for me. So by 2022, I want to put in a lot of work in my hustle and pray that it pays off.

But the issue is, how does one really hustle effectively? What are the specific things that should be done while working hard? Those that worked hard and made it, please what worked or did not work for you?

I know a lot of people would say avoid women; noted! What other thing should a young entrepreneurial minded Nigerian do in other to scale in his/her hustle.

Abeg make una answer ohh!!

Mods please help push to front page for broader inputs.

