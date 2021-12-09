Police Accused Of Shooting Bello Shakiru, A Truck Driver (Pictures)

Help us find Bello Shakiru dead or alive!

This cool, quiet guy got married 6 months ago and right now his pregnant wife has been crying for 3 days.

He is a tanker driver. On Tuesday 7th December 2021, his vehicle was overtaken by 6 police vehicles of Imo State Special Force driving on top speed along Asaba/Benin Expressway close to Onitsha Headbridge. The sixth and last police Toyota Hilux was overtaking him when suddenly the police vehicle tried to dodge a pot hole and lost control and hit the side of Shakiru’s truck, causing one of the truck’s tyres to explode. The police vehicle fell off into the gutter and thankfully nobody was seriously hurt.

However, eyewitness said the other policemen in the other vehicles angrily accosted Bello immediately, dragged him down from the tanker and shot him dead. The police denies this and insists he is still in hospital.

Which hospital? We are still looking for Bello. We have looked for him in all hospitals in Anambra, Imo and Delta State. He is not in FMC or any hospital or mortuary in Delta State, Asaba. He is not in any police station in Delta State or Anambra.

Help us find Bello Shakiru.

Justice for Bello Shakiru.

Governor Okowa

Governor Obiano

Governor Uzodimma

President Buhari

https://web.facebook.com/xertifiedmillyoffixials/posts/1269478030224802

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...