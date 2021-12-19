Police Arrest Couple For Selling Their Baby For ₦50,000 In Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested the father and mother of a one-month-old baby for selling the baby to another woman for N50,000, Newspremises has gathered.

The couple was arrested on Thursday at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police command spokesperson confirmed the development to Journalists on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

According to him, Onyebuchi Eze and his wife, Oluchi Eze were arrested apprehended following information received by officers at Ode Remo divisional headquarters, that the couple, who live at Ayegbami street, Ilara Remo, had “willingly sold their one-month-old baby to a woman” now at large.

Consequently, the DPO of Ode Remo, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, was said to have detailed his detectives to the area and got the suspects arrested.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi revealed that the suspects confessed that “one Mrs Ruth Obajimi directed the yet-to-be-identified buyer to them” on December 14.

“They stated further that the woman told them that she is from the human rights office and that she will help them to foster their child.

“The woman then gave them the sum of N50,000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam,” the police image maker said, adding that efforts are being geared towards apprehending the said woman to recover the baby.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the couple be immediately transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state CIID for further investigation.

Bankole also ordered a massive manhunt for the buyer of the baby.

source: https://newspremises.com.ng/police-arrest-couple-for-selling-their-baby-for-n50000-in-ogun/

