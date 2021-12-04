Police Arrest Man Who Hacked Sound Sultan’s IG Account To Defraud People (Pix)

Police Arrest Man Who Hacked Sound Sultan’s IG Account To Defraud People (Photos)

A young man identified as Victor Majekodunmi, who allegedly hacked the Instagram account of late legendary Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, has been arrested by the police, IgbereTV reports.

Sound Sultan’s Instagram account was hacked shortly after he died in July this year.

Filmmaker and Soundsultan’s brother, Baba Dee shared news of the hacker’s arrest.

According to Baba Dee, Victor hacked into the late singer’s account, posing as Farida, the singer’s wife.

Baba Dee shared the hacker’s photos on Instagram, and wrote;

“This is the face of the scammer that hacked into my brother @soundsultan Instagram account after his death. His Name is victor Majekodunmi, a young with great potential yet so evil and heartless.

He deleted a lot of his memories and chose to scam people by pretending to be @faridafasasi .

I’m happy to announce that we have taken control of the account and he is presently cooling off in police custody. Thanks to everybody that showed concerned and helped nab young, hardened criminal. @kay_spartan @rawfeecuh @patrick_ata @lilygreenroom @daluss_ @pulsenigeria247 @mufasatundeednut @instablog9ja @olorisupergal .

Thanks to my friends at the Nigerian police force, thanks to the Lagos state police commissioner , and special thanks you my special police friend on my page . Good bless you all .”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDuuQogES9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

