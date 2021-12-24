Police Gift Passengers In Tricycle Cash To Celebrate Christmas In Delta (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y5slMOJTGE

Nigerian Police officer gifts passengers in a tricycle cash to celebrate Christmas in Asaba, Delta state.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CX2sQ2bB-Ze/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: