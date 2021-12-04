Police Injure Female LASTMA Officer For Interrupting Their One-Way Driving

Police officers on mufti injured this LASTMA officer while she was controlling traffic.

The incident happened at Yaba area yesterday afternoon.

Despite asking them not to pass one way, they hurriedly moved the vehicle when she blocked them.

She was taken to Area C and got locked up denying her of any medical attention.

A female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sustained serious injuries on the arm after she was assaulted by police officers in the Yaba area of Lagos on Friday.

In a video posted on Twitter by @MRBRIKILA1, the LASTMA officer, who simply identified herself as ‘Davies’, said she had tried to stop the four police officers who were driving against traffic before they hit her with their hired shuttle bus.

“I was controlling traffic. They followed one way; they were coming,” she narrated to staff and onlookers a hospital in Suruluere where she was taken for treatment.

“Initially, I didn’t know they were police officers because they didn’t wear uniforms. When I moved closer to ask why the followed one way, I saw a full uniformed man with a soldier.”

Davies said the policemen pushed her with their Korope (shuttle bus) and she sustained the injury.

“The driver of the shuttle bus pushed me… he told me to move away, that they were police,” she explained.

“I told them, ‘you are not in a uniform’. As I was about to roll away from the bus, my hand just caught… he did not even wait. I held them and entered the bus. I told them to take me to the hospital but they said they would not, that they would instead take me to their police station and lock me up. They said they would kill me there, at Area C.

“They took me from my point at Yaba to Surulere here. It was even one of my officers who followed them.”

Area C Command is in Surulere.

Kehinde Akerele, LASTMA’s legal director, told FIJ, “We want to do an investigation to identify the erring police officers. Then, we will take it up from there.”

When contacted, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos police spokesman, asked our reporter to forward the viral video to him for appropriate actions.

