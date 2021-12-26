Police Officer Shares Bags Of Rice To Tricycle Driver & Passengers (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNlzDkppXog

There appears to be a deliberate push by the police in Nigeria to polish their reputation as another police officer has been videoed sharing gifts to occupants of a motorised rickshaw. This time around, it wasn’t cash that was shared but bags of rice.

The latest image-boosting move comes in the aftermath of earlier videos showing an officer in Delta State handing out cash gifts to passengers in a ‘keke’ and another in Lagos doing likewise for occupants of a minibus in Lagos.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CX9GcErlz1p/?utm_medium=copy_link

