Police Officers Label Man A Fraudster, Withdraw All His Money With POS In Enugu (Video)

Police officers were captured driving a young man to a POS centre in order to extort him after labeling him a fraudster in Enugu, IgbereTV reports.

According to the victim, the police officers withdrew all the money in his account.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk6moATs5Tk

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYD-PuBLnnO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...