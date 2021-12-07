Police rescue three kidnapped Celestial Church Members in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, have rescued three members of a Celestial Church who were kidnapped on Friday.

It was gathered that the victims, a male and two females, were kidnapped while on their way to a vigil in the church situated at Iwokun in Obada-Oko, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps Director of Information and Public Relations, ACC Moruf Yusuf disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the operatives rescued the male victim unhurt on Sunday while the two others were relased on Tuesday.

According to Yusuf, while interrogating the rescued victims, it was revealed that the same church had previously been attacked in June this year which resulted in the kidnap of a worshipper.

Yusuf, however, urged the people of the state to shun vigil as well as worshipping in the forest.

Meanwhile, operatives of the So-Safe Corps have arrested a 20-year old man, Adesanya Rasheed for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter (name with held).

