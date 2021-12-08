Police Shoot Into Lagos School As Students Protest Trailer Killing Schoolmates (Pix)

Police officers shoot teargas into school as students of Babs Fafunwa Secondary School protested after a trailer killed their schoolmates (video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcNx8jFgxrE

Some police officers have been seen in a video shared online shooting teargas into a school as students of Babs Fafunwa Secondary School protested, after a trailer rammed into the school property and killed their schoolmates.

The police officers were in the area to restore normalcy and a man was heard in the background, asking why they will be “shooting” into a school.

The security operatives were also seen at some point in the video, entering the school premises.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/12/police-officers-shoot-teargas-into-school-as-students-of-babs-fafunwa-secondary-school-protested-after-a-trailer-killed-their-schoolmates-video-2.html

