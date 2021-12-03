Politicians Are Friends, Don’t Die For Any – Olowu Of Kuta Charges Osun Youths (Pics)

The Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Hameed Oyelude Makama, has charged youths in Osun State not to engage in political crisis or die because of any politician, AMILOADED reports.

Oba Makama gave the advice while speaking at the 2021 Osun Youth Ambassador Awards held at Laim Hotel, Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Sunday.

The monarch spoke at the presence of the politicians at the event and how everyone of them has dropped all their political difference to come together and celebrate the youths in Osun State.

He said, “Don’t die for politicians.

“Don’t let any politician use you to cause chaos in the state like some people did during the EndSARS.

“You see the way all of them are seated here today greeting each other despite the differences in their political parties and factions.

“They are friends. You should not create enemies for yourself because of them,” the Olowu of Kuta stated.



Source: https://amiloadednews.com/2021/11/oyaa-2021-politicians-are-friends-dont-die-for-any-olowu-of-kuta-charges-osun-youths.html

