Port Harcourt Black Soot Is Affecting The Atmospheric Colour (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYWPkE25CCA

This is the morning of 27th December 2021. As I drove around the city of Port Harcourt I noticed that the entire atmosphere has changed by this dangerous flare of black soot.

It is believed that the people that causes this health hazard usually does it throughout the night and the residents starts seeing the effects on the environment once the day breaks. This same dangerous substance is inhaled by the residents on a daily.

Port Harcourt residents had to mop their homes more than thrice a day if not the entire floor is covered with black dirty surface.

Government must move fast to restore healthy environment before it becomes too late.

God bless Rivers State

God bless Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...