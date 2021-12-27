Port Harcourt Black Soot Is Affecting The Atmospheric Colour (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYWPkE25CCA

This is the morning of 27th December 2021. As I drove around the city of Port Harcourt I noticed that the entire atmosphere has changed by this dangerous flare of black soot.

It is believed that the people that causes this health hazard usually does it throughout the night and the residents starts seeing the effects on the environment once the day breaks. This same dangerous substance is inhaled by the residents on a daily.

Port Harcourt residents had to mop their homes more than thrice a day if not the entire floor is covered with black dirty surface.

Government must move fast to restore healthy environment before it becomes too late.

God bless Rivers State
God bless Nigeria

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: