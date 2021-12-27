Port Harcourt Soot: ‘See The Handkerchief I Cleaned My Nostrils With’ (Pix)

To everyone who’s been doubting the situation of things in the capital city of Rivers State.
I’m scared to go jogging because each time I return home it feels like I worked a night shift in one of the factories but that’s not the case.
I don’t even wish to talk about how much of mess my house, clothes, bath-tub and everything in between turns to everyday in this struggle.
Here’s the kerchief I cleaned my nostrils with. Thomases there you have it, PH is no longer safe, it’s only getting worse by the day. �
GOD SAVE US! The government is super bleeped and tell me why everyone wouldn’t want to japa! �♂️