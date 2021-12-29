Portable’s Throwback Photos Surface Online

Nigerian singer, Portable has caused a stir on social media after his throwback photos surfaced online, Igbere TV reports.

Portable really did not always have a plethora of tattoos on his body, nor did he appear pallid and scruffy prior to his recent celebrity status.

Throwback photographs of the rising star from when he was still virtually obscure have surfaced on social media, sparking debate on how he appeared then compared to now.

He had plump cheeks and cleaner, clearer complexion in the throwback photographs circulating online, prompting many followers to point out the dangers and negative effects of narcotics.

People were perplexed when they saw an earlier video of him singing online, and the obvious contrast made them question what had occurred.



