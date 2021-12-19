President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Turkey (Photos)

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVES STATE HOUSE

ON ARRIVAL:

President Muhammadu Buhari received by the Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar on arrival at the State House after an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey .

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the State House after an official visit to Istanbul Turkey.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives a birthday Card from the Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Administrative Officer Alhaji Abubakar Maikano and other aides shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

President Muhammadu Buhari with his Son and newly Turbanned Talban Daura Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

President Muhammadu Buhari with his Son and newly Turbanned Talban Daura Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff, Prof ibrahim Gambari and others aides shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey. PHOTO; Sunday Aghaeze . DEC 19TH 2021

NAN also reported that, The presidential jet coverying the president and members of his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing at the Nnamdi Azkiwel International airport, Abuja at about 02:35pm local time, the president was received by other top government officials!

