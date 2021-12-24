President Buhari Visits Borno Commissions Projects And Address Troops (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State, Commissions Projects and Addresses Troops of Operation Hadin-Kai in Maiduguri on 23rd Dec 2021

President Buhari with Shehu of Borno Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum and other traditional leaders during his courtesy visit to the Shehu’s Palace in Borno State on 23rd Dec 2021

President Buhari with R-L: Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, Kaduna State Governor H.E. Nasir El-Ruufai and Chairman Oriental Energy Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Indimi during the commissioning of Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri in Borno State on 23rd Dec 2021

President Buhari addressing Troops of Operation Hadin-Kai in Maiduguri on 23rd Dec 2021



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1483971201985978&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...