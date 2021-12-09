President Buhari’s Visit To Lagos: The Roads Are Free! (Pix)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Lagos yet my trips to and from the mainland back to the Island today has been so so easy and without any traffic.

I only experienced a light traffic only at the usual roundabout between Gerald and Bourdillon to connect Ikoyi Lekki Bridge.

So where did the myth that traffic will be all overLagos come from?

Is it really true that Buhari’s visit cause traffic?

No.

How about your side?

Kudos to the Lagos State Government, LASTMA and Police traffic division.

Please share your view?

