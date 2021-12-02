The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent warnings to the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Lagos, the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday, Primate Ayodele made prophesies that there will be so many dramas that will take place in the ruling party which will involve decamping of some strong members of the Lagos APC.

‘’There will be a lot of drama before 2023. There will be a crisis in Lagos APC and I see strong members, stakeholders of the party calling it quits, I see them decamping from the party,” he said.

Also, he warned Tinubu to re-strategize if he wants to continue well in his political career, adding that if not, the APC leader will be conquered and rendered powerless in his party

‘’The national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to restrategize if he wants to continue well in his political career. I see him being disgraced in the party except he quickly restrategizes,” he added.

The cleric warned the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sit right because betrayals against his administration are already on the move.

‘’Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu needs to sit right, I see betrayals moving against him massively’’

The man of God revealed that he foresees EFCC going after the Governors of Niger, Adamawa, and Edo States.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Primate-Ayodele-warns-Tinubu-Sanwo-Olu-APC-in-new-prophecy

