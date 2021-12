Prince Kpokpogri has taken back the Lexus SUV he gave to Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that he had given her the car before their relationship collapsed.

However, following the end of their messy relationship, he decided to retrieve his car.

He shared a video of the moment he got his car back on Instagram.

A friend, Gen Mordi also got a reply after she congratulated him for getting back his car from the Nollywood actress.

See video of him driving the car below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmOLBAZMdxQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...