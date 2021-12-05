Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Donates N40M To Wives Of Nigerian Fallen Heroes (Pics)

Jeremiah Omoto Foundation donates N40, 000,000.00 Million Naira Cash to 200 wives of Nigeria fallen heroes ( Defence and Police), through it’s Socio-Economic Development and Empowerment training.

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is known for his generous and philanthropic act of giving to the less privilege and also standing as a spiritual backup to the oppressed in the society.

This great man of God is not just preaching the Word of God by mouth alone, he is also demonstrating it as it was done in the days of our Lord Jesus Christ when our Father and our Lord Jesus was healing the people and as well doing good to the people.

This is indeed commendable and worthy of emulation for moving the kingdom of God forward.

One thing i love soo much about this man is his humility, love for humanity, does not care about your religion or belief as long as you come to him you are welcomed with open heart.

