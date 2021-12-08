Prophet TB Joshua’s Wife, Donates Bags Of Rice, Clothes & Cash To The Elderly (Pics)

Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Evelyn Joshua on Tuesday, December 7 distributed bags of rice, clothes and cash gifts to the elderly at the church’s premises in Ikotun, Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

The move was in continuation of her late husband prophet TB Joshua’s foundation of giving.

The recipients thanked the woman of God and Emmanuel TV partners for the gifts.

A message on the church’s Facebook page said the church actually began with the giving ministry. Quoting Joshua, the church said “giving is an assignment from God”.

“Today, December 7, 2021, the woman of God, Mrs Evelyn Joshua had a wonderful time of fellowship with the elderly in the church premises here in Ikotun.

“During this meeting, she gave these elderly ones bags of rice, clothes and cash gifts. They heartily thanked the woman of God and Emmanuel TV partners for their gifts,” part of the post read.



Asides his prophetic, deliverance and healing ministry, Joshua was known for philanthropism, helping victims of flood, earthquakes and similar disasters around the world. He also donated money as COVID-19 relief fund to Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, Evelyn took charge of her first Sunday service as leader on December 5 for the church’s thanksgiving and reunion service.

It was the first time the church was opening for Sunday worship after nearly two years due to COVID-19.

