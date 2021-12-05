Queen Ndubusi Emerges Winner Of Face Of Royalty Africa (Pictures)

Queen Ndubusi Emerges Winner Of Face Of Royalty Africa

19-year-old Queen Ndubusi has floored other 15 contestants to emerge the winner of 2021 Face Of Royalty Africa beauty pageant.

The event which took place at Merit House in Abuja at the weekend was the 4th in the series.

Queen Ndubusi, a native of Abia State is a student of Ebonyi State University.

Organiser of Face Of Royalty Africa beauty pageant, Bassey Duke said it was set up to harness the talent and potentials the young women have for the betterment of the society.

The event also featured Africa Royalty Awards where individuals and organisations who have distinguished themselves in areas of speciality and affected the society for good were presented with awards of excellence.

