Ramaphosa, Buhari Lead Tributes For Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.

Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation.

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa

On behalf of Government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans and the global Christian body, particularly Anglican Communion, over passing of Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, 90, on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

President Buhari believes the death of the iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist, further creates a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions.

As a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader, the President affirms that the historic role Archbishop Tutu played in the fight against apartheid, enduring physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance, and his position, under President Nelson Mandela, in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided healing and direction for his country and the world.

President Buhari commiserates with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality, the Tutu family, board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, urging solace that the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works, and inspirational quotes will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy and good governance.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Tutu, whose life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa — and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor.”



UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Pope Francis mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu

His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death Of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and he offers heartfelt mindful of his condolences to his family and loved ones.

Mindful of his Service to the Gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, His Holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy Of Almighty God.

Upon all who mourn his passing in the sure and certain hope of the Resurrection, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of peace and consolation In The Lord Jesus.



SOURCE

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.

He never lost his impish sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.



Former US President, Barack Obama

To my respected elder spiritual brother and good friend” Archbishop Tutu

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him.

“The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights.”

“With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others.”



His Holiness, Dalai Lama

“Through his distinguished work over the years as a cleric, freedom fighter and peacemaker, Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” President Kenyatta mourned the former head of the South African Anglican Church.

“To my brother President Cyril Ramaphosa, the People of the Republic of South Africa and the family, friends and relatives of Archbishop Tutu, I pray to God to cover you all with his calming fortitude during this difficult period of mourning,” President Kenyatta condoled.



Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta

A powerful and courageous voice for non violence, reconciliation and peace. He will be very much missed in our troubled world. May he Rest In Peace.



Former Egypt’s Vice President and Nobel Laureate, Mohamed ElBaradei

“His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd.”



Nelson Mandela Foundation

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace.



India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away. My deepest condolences. I had tried to understand his ideas of ‘truth and reconciliation’ to end apartheid in South Africa. I had also asked Nelson Mandela about it. It is an idea that is relevant to India, today, and rest of the world.



Former India PM, H D Deve Gowda

On behalf of myself and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I condole with the Government and People of South Africa on the passage of Bishop Desmond Tutu at the age of 90.

Bishop Tutu was a Nobel peace laureate and a global champion of peace, human rights and reconciliation, who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

As a preacher, Bishop Tutu was a great teacher,who used his privileged position not only to win souls and make disciples but also to mobilize and advocate for the freedom of the people of South Africa and promote justice and democracy across the continent.

Africa and indeed the rest of the world will miss Bishop Tutu as he was the continent’s foremost voice of reason and conscience.



Goodluck Jonathan

Very sad to hear of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

A tireless campaigner for social justice & reconciliation, he was the conscience of South Africa and beyond.

His unshakeable faith in humanity brought people together in NI too, a vital part of our own peace process.



Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin

☠️ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of South African icon, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tutu family.

Rest In Peace.

⚫⚪�⭐

#OrlandoPirates

#OnceAlways

Orlando Pirates FC

“MultiChoice is saddened by the passing of our beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu,” says Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Group Non-Executive Chairman.

Watch the DStv tribute channel (Ch 199) on all packages across Africa from 17:00 (CAT) today, 26 December. #DesmondTutu



DSTV (Multichoice)

Such sad news this morning…but his was a life that made the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Archbishop Desmond Tutu



First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Fergurson Sturgeon

In Desmond Tutu’s eyes, we saw Jesus’ love. In his voice, we heard Jesus’ compassion. In his laughter, we heard Jesus’ joy. It was beautiful and brave. His greatest love is now realised as he meets his Lord face to face.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action – one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life. Even in our profound sorrow we give thanks for a life so well lived. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”



Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

So sad that one of the great leaders in the fight against apartheid Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died.

I am one of many who was privileged to count him as friend. His values will live on in the influence he has on the people he leaves behind.



Former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown

The news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is very sad. A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life- a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine)

We are saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a tireless campaigner for social justice. He is pictured here in 2014 preaching at our service of thanksgiving for the life of his great friend Nelson Mandela.



Westminster Abbey

Saddened to hear of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1984, he was a giant in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, a true inspiration.

Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and to the people of South Africa.



David Sassoli

It is with great sadness that the country awoke this morning to the news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – or the Arch as he was affectionately known. He was the last surviving SAn Laurette of the Nobel Peace prize, a pride of our nation. The gregarious Archbishop Tutu radiated an energy, & his infectious laughter was legendary. He was committed to a peaceful SA. It was he that coined the phrase “the rainbow nation”. His voice will be missed, it is indeed the end of an era. We bid farewell to a hero.

Hamba Kahle Archbishop Desmond Tutu



ConstitutionHill SA

The #WCC has learned with great shock of the passing on of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. We join the world in mourning a leading stalwart of justice, equality and equity. May his soul rest in Peace.



World Council of Churches

Farewell, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Your departure on such a significant day befits the treasure that the life you lived was.



Atiku Abubakar

Calm, yet courageous, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a faith-based leader who always spoke truth to power. In his homeland, South Africa, he stood at the forefront of the liberation struggle. Across the continent and the world, he lent his voice to human rights issues — helping to make the world a better place.

Today, as we join our South African brothers and sisters to mourn Archbishop Tutu’s passing, we also join them and millions across the globe to celebrate the positive impact that he made on our world.

We will all miss him.



Abubakar Bukola Saraki

